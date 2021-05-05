Lansing Community College cancels in-person commencement, will hold a virtual one instead

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Community College will be celebrating their 2021 graduates virtually, instead of in-person.

Wednesday, LCC announced the college will be holding a virtual commencement ceremony in place of the in-person commencement at the Jack Breslin Center in East Lansing the college planned previously.

This is the second year in a row LCC canceled their in-person graduation ceremony.

LCC said the reason behind changing plans, was to prioritize the health and safety of their college graduates and their families.

The ceremony is set for 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 13 and will include remarks from Michigan’s Lieutenant Governor, Garlin Gilchrist, according to LCC.

The ceremony will be livestreamed here, or on LCC’s Facebook page.

