Advertisement

Judge rules CDC doesn’t have authority to issue eviction moratorium

A federal judge in Washington says the CDC doesn't have the authority to issue an eviction...
A federal judge in Washington says the CDC doesn't have the authority to issue an eviction moratorium.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A federal judge says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention overstepped when the agency imposed a nationwide eviction ban.

It was put in place to help keep cash-strapped renters in their homes during the pandemic.

The judge vacated the freeze.

The ruling was a win for property owners, landlords and realtors.

The moratorium was first enacted under former President Donald Trump and later extended through June.

It’s unclear what will happen now.

U.S District Court Judge Dabney Friedrich, who was appointed by Trump, ruled the CDC exceeded its authority.

There have already been several legal challenges to the eviction ban. Courts have split in their rulings.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anne VanGeest, 35, died on April 19, 11 days after getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Family says Ionia woman died of complications after Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Pewamo-Westphalia Community Schools is changing quarantine requirements.
Pewamo-Westphalia is changing their quarantine requirements
A fire was reported at Woodbridge Apartments early Wednesday morning.
Body found outside after apartment catches fire
Town in mourning after the loss of high school baseball player
City workers leave pothole and construction barrel blocking Lansing woman’s home for three months

Latest News

The IOC said that slogans such as “Black Lives Matter” will not be allowed on athlete apparel...
Olympics ban ‘Black Lives Matter’ apparel, could punish athletes for political demonstrations
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs an executive order in the...
Biden touts $28.6B restaurant relief program, orders tacos
FILE - Broadway posters hang outside the Richard Rodgers Theatre during Covid-19 lockdown in...
Broadway readies imminent ticket sales for a fall reopening
In this April 29, 2021, file photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, a Long March 5B...
Main stage of Chinese rocket likely to plunge to Earth soon
The Oversight Board has upheld Facebook’s decision to suspend former President Donald Trump's...
Facebook board upholds Trump ban, just not an indefinite one