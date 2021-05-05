Advertisement

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying larceny suspect

Jackson County Sheriffs are looking for this man after he allegedly stole merchandise from the...
Jackson County Sheriffs are looking for this man after he allegedly stole merchandise from the Parma Party Store(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By Jake Vigna
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PARMA, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Offices needs your help identifying a suspect in multiple larcenies.

According to police, on Monday, an unknown male stole merchandise from the Parma Party Store on two separate occasions, within hours of each other.

If you recognize the man, you are urged to contact Deputy Cory Caroffino at 517-768-7967 or ccaroffino@mijackson.org.

