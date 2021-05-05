Jackson County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying larceny suspect

PARMA, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Offices needs your help identifying a suspect in multiple larcenies.

According to police, on Monday, an unknown male stole merchandise from the Parma Party Store on two separate occasions, within hours of each other.

If you recognize the man, you are urged to contact Deputy Cory Caroffino at 517-768-7967 or ccaroffino@mijackson.org.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.