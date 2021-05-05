Henry Ford Health System giving back to restaurants that helped at the start of the pandemic

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Henry Ford Health System is buying 500 gift cards worth $50 each from 25 restaurants that donated food to workers last year. The cards will be given to employees at henry ford allegiance in Jackson.

It’s a chance to give back to some of the restaurants that donated meals to health care workers in the early days of the pandemic. Jackson’s Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital calls it “Grub With Gratitude.” Cindy Harrison is Vice President of Human Resources for Henry Ford Health System.

She said, “It’s a small way for us to be able to say thank you for the incredible support we have gotten throughout this pandemic.” The ‘Grub With Gratitude’ program starts next week as a thank you to the restaurants that donated when healthcare workers were under unbelievable stress.

Restaurant owners like Tom Rooney, owner of the Brass Rail in Jackson, say they’re very grateful.

Rooney said, “It’s a great honor to have Henry Ford give us back some business. They initiated a spending response that is going to go a long way.”

They donated 10,000 meals to Henry Ford Allegiance when the pandemic hit. Now, Rooney said the hospital buying 20 gift cards, worth $1,000, is going to have a big impact.

“Their contribution is going to grow exponentially,” Rooney said. “I bet by thousands if not ten thousands. It’s going to be great, so I really appreciate them giving back and buying the gift cards from us. It’s going to give us a lot of work.”

Rooney says Henry Ford employees have been loyal customers since last year’s donations. That’s why he’s confident they’ll end up spending more than what their gift card is worth.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

