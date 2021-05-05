Advertisement

Full Attendance Coming to New York Ballparks

FILE - In this March 28, 2019, file photo, a large flag is unfurled during the national anthem...
FILE - In this March 28, 2019, file photo, a large flag is unfurled during the national anthem before an opening day baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium in New York. Forbes estimates the New York Yankees are baseball’s most valuable franchise at $5 billion, up 9% over last year and 47% more than the No. 2 Los Angeles Dodgers at $3.4 billion.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 5:05 PM EDT
-NEW YORK (AP) - The Yankees and Mets can increase capacity from 20% to 100% at their ballparks for home games starting May 19 - as along as fans are vaccinated against COVID-19. And both teams will be giving away free tickets along with vaccinations. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the announcement at a news conference with Yankees president Randy Levine and Mets president Sandy Alderson. While full capacity will be allowed in vaccinated sections, attendance in unvaccinated sections will be capped at 33%.

