Former police officer sentenced in public integrity case

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday Attorney General Dana Nessel announced a former Blackman-Leoni Township public safety officer who pleaded guilty to lying to a peace officer has been sentenced.

David Lubahn, 52, was sentenced Tuesday before Judge Carol Kuhnke in Ann Arbor’s 22nd Circuit Court to 12 months on probation. Additionally, he must complete 100 hours of community service within the next 6 months.

Under the plea agreement, he also forfeited his Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards (MCOLES) law enforcement license and waived his administrative appeal rights, meaning Lubahn will never again be able to serve as a police officer in the state of Michigan.

In March, he pleaded guilty after being charged last year with one count of perjury of a record or document, a 15-year felony, and one count of misconduct in office, a felony punishable by up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Those charges were dismissed as part of the agreement.

Lubahn was an on-duty Blackman Township-Leoni Township police officer when he conducted an illegal search and seizure. Lubahn subsequently made false statements in his police report and misrepresentation and omission in the affidavit for a search warrant about his actions. The entire incident was caught on Lubahn’s body-worn camera video.

“Those who wear a badge carry the burden of protecting the public as well as the burden of everything the badge is supposed to represent,” Nessel said. “Mr. Lubahn is being held accountable for not abiding by the high standards law enforcement officers must meet to be effective in the communities they serve.”

Upon charges being filed and announced in September 2020, Lubahn was suspended and later fired from the Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety.

