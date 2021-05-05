Advertisement

Daily Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 2,589 new COVID-19 cases, 42 deaths

(WJRT)
By Jake Vigna
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s coronavirus spread continues, as the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports 2,589 new COVID-19 cases and 42 deaths linked to the virus.

While Michigan’s COVID surged has slowed down in recent weeks, the state continues to be top three in the U.S. for most daily cases. Currently, Michigan is second, while Florida is first.

Total cases rise to 854,536 cases and 17,939 deaths.

Michigan’s daily testing continues to average around 35,000 per day, and positivity rates continue to be around 10%, much lower than during Michigan’s surge rate, which was 17%.

Ingham County reports 21,950 cases and 346 deaths.

Jackson County reports 14,018 cases and 254 deaths.

Clinton County reports 5,842 cases and 77 deaths.

Eaton County reports 8,575 cases and 180 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 5,450 cases and 96 deaths.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Anne VanGeest, 35, died on April 19, 11 days after getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Family says Ionia woman died of complications after Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Pewamo-Westphalia Community Schools is changing quarantine requirements.
Pewamo-Westphalia is changing their quarantine requirements
A fire was reported at Woodbridge Apartments early Wednesday morning.
Body found outside after apartment catches fire
Town in mourning after the loss of high school baseball player
City workers leave pothole and construction barrel blocking Lansing woman’s home for three months

Latest News

The pandemic has changed the standards for working on the road and cleanliness on airplanes.
What COVID-era travel changes are likely here to stay?
FILE - In this April 14, 2021 file photo, a Northwell Health nurse injects Local 28 Sheet Metal...
‘GetVax’: Text for locations to get COVID vaccine
People can text their zip code to GetVax - 438829 - and receive back three locations near them...
WH COVID response briefing: Now you can text for vaccine locations
Pfizer is expected to ask the FDA for emergency-use authorization of its vaccine for...
COVID’s US toll projected to drop sharply by the end of July