Daily Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 2,589 new COVID-19 cases, 42 deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s coronavirus spread continues, as the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports 2,589 new COVID-19 cases and 42 deaths linked to the virus.

While Michigan’s COVID surged has slowed down in recent weeks, the state continues to be top three in the U.S. for most daily cases. Currently, Michigan is second, while Florida is first.

Total cases rise to 854,536 cases and 17,939 deaths.

Michigan’s daily testing continues to average around 35,000 per day, and positivity rates continue to be around 10%, much lower than during Michigan’s surge rate, which was 17%.

Ingham County reports 21,950 cases and 346 deaths.

Jackson County reports 14,018 cases and 254 deaths.

Clinton County reports 5,842 cases and 77 deaths.

Eaton County reports 8,575 cases and 180 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 5,450 cases and 96 deaths.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.