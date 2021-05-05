Cascades Ice Cream Co. in Jackson set to reopen Monday after closing due to COVID exposure

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Cascades Ice Cream Co. in Jackson is set to reopen on Monday, after closing due to a COVID-19 exposure.

On April 30, Cascades Ice Cream Co. announced they will be closed until further notice because of COVID-19.

Now, the beloved sweet treats station will reopen on Monday, May 10 at noon.

No details were given on where the COVID exposure came from.

