Cascades Ice Cream Co. in Jackson set to reopen Monday after closing due to COVID exposure

By Jake Vigna
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Cascades Ice Cream Co. in Jackson is set to reopen on Monday, after closing due to a COVID-19 exposure.

On April 30, Cascades Ice Cream Co. announced they will be closed until further notice because of COVID-19.

Now, the beloved sweet treats station will reopen on Monday, May 10 at noon.

No details were given on where the COVID exposure came from.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

