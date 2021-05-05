Advertisement

Body found at apartment fire

The building is still an active scene.
A fire was reported at Woodbridge Apartments early Wednesday morning.
A fire was reported at Woodbridge Apartments early Wednesday morning.(WILX/Jordan Bridleman)
By Krystle Holleman and Alyssa Plotts
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 5:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A body was found early Wednesday morning at a fire at an apartment building on Woodbridge Drive, near Waverly and Jolly roads.

The building is still an active scene. News 10 has a crew on the scene and will update this developing story throughout the morning.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Anne VanGeest, 35, died on April 19, 11 days after getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Family says Ionia woman died of complications after Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Town in mourning after the loss of high school baseball player
Pewamo-Westphalia Community Schools is changing quarantine requirements.
Pewamo-Westphalia is changing their quarantine requirements
Jewell Jones charged
Police report: Rep. Jones threatened to call the governor if handcuffed
Emily Rose Grover, pictured right, was 17 when she was arrested. She turned 18 in April, and...
Florida teen charged as adult in rigged homecoming election

Latest News

School bond proposal results have been tallied
City workers leave pothole and construction barrel blocking Lansing woman’s home for three months
Pothole left unrepaired for months
Pothole left unrepaired for months
Hospital orders grub with gratitude
Henry Ford Health System giving back to restaurants that helped at the start of the pandemic