Body found at apartment fire

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A body was found early Wednesday morning at a fire at an apartment building on Woodbridge Drive, near Waverly and Jolly roads.

The building is still an active scene. News 10 has a crew on the scene and will update this developing story throughout the morning.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.