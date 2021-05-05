Advertisement

Blue Jays Move From Florida to Buffalo

Photographers cover the game in an empty stadium during fourth-inning intrasquad baseball game...
Photographers cover the game in an empty stadium during fourth-inning intrasquad baseball game action in Toronto, Friday, July 17, 2020.(Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Published: May. 5, 2021
-BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - The Toronto Blue Jays are returning to their home away from home, Buffalo, New York, starting in June. And this time, they’ll have a limited number of fans in attendance. Forced from Canada by coronavirus travel restrictions, the Blue Jays will be back at Sahlen Field, the regular home of the Blue Jays’ Triple-A farm team. Toronto played its first two homestands at its spring training ballpark in Dunedin, Florida, and will play its third there from May 14-24. But the Blue Jays did not want to remain in Florida for the hotter months.

