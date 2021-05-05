Advertisement

ACLU writes to CMU, asking to reinstate track and field program

They say the program is necessary and has profound racial implications for students and their families.
The Michigan ACLU says CMU's track and field program is necessary and has profound racial implications for students and their families.(Lukas Hartmann/Pexels | Lukas Hartmann/Pexels)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan has sent a letter to Central Michigan University president Robert Davies urging him to reinstate the men’s track and field program.

The organization says the program is necessary and has profound racial implications for students and their families.

The letter reads in part “the impact of track and field on the black community has also been more personal because it has offered a way out of oppressive poverty.”

The letter goes on to say the program has helped many black children receive higher education.

As of Wednesday morning, CMU has not responded to the letter, which can be read in full below.

