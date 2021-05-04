Wisconsin man arraigned in Michigan for Wolverine Watchmen case

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Wisconsin man is being extradited to face trial for his alleged role in the Whitmer kidnapping plot. Most of those charged for their alleged participation in the domestic terrorism plot, which included plans to kidnap elected officials and delay police by destroying a bridge, are from Michigan.

Brian Higgins, from Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, was arraigned from the Antrim County Jail Tuesday afternoon. He has been charged with providing material support of an act of terrorism, a 20-year felony.

He’s one of eight men to face state charges in the alleged plot, while six face federal charges.

Higgins’ bond was set at $100,000, 10 percent and includes specific conditions as part of the agreement. He will be placed on GPS tether prior to release, must be seen by pre-trial services prior to release, must have no contact with Gov. Whitmer or her family, must stay at least 500 yards away from the workplace and all residences of the Governor and her family, must not be in possession of any weapons, must not have any contact with militia or militia members and must surrender his passport to the Court.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said she had wanted the arraignment to happen in Michigan, where the bulk of the events in question took place.

“My office is pleased to see Mr. Higgins arraigned in Michigan,” Nessel said. “Our focus remains on holding those who seek to do violence against elected officials—and therefore undermine our democracy—accountable.”

A probable cause conference is set for May 12 at 1 p.m.

