Wisconsin casino shooter identified

The shooter has been identified as 62-year-old Bruce Pofahl, a former employee.
A large police presence can be seen outside the Oneida Casino near Austin Straubel Airport...
A large police presence can be seen outside the Oneida Casino near Austin Straubel Airport Saturday evening.
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(WILX) - Authorities say this weekend’s shooting at a Wisconsin casino was a targeted incident.

Two people were killed by a former employee of a casino restaurant. A third victim is still in the hospital.

The shooter has been identified as 62-year-old Bruce Pofahl, a former employee that had been banned from the property earlier this year. He was shot and killed by police.

“We know that he was a former employee there,” said Brown County Sheriff Todd Delain. “We know that this is not a random act or anything like that. We believe that it was targeted at least to some of those individuals.”

Police say Pofahl was in search of another employee who was not working at the time. Authorities said Pofahl was looking for a specific person when he arrived at the restaurant. However, the person was not there and authorities did not name the person.

Pofahl walked into the Duck Creek Kitchen and Bar in Green Bay on Saturday and shot Ian Simpson, 32, and Jacob Bartel, 35, at a wait station at close range with a 9 mm handgun as dozens of patrons looked on.

The sheriff said Pofahl then went outside and shot another restaurant employee, 28-year-old Daniel Mulligan. Green Bay police officers opened fire on Pofahl moments later, killing him.

Online court records show that Elizabeth Walker, Pofahl’s supervisor at the restaurant, took out a restraining order against him in March. In her petition, Walker wrote that Pofhal had recently been fired for “a few things, including harassment.” For several weeks, he had been sending her messages via texts and emails threatening both her and her family. Walker claimed one message read “times (sic) up” and another warned he would ruin her sister’s wedding. He also sent her photos of her home, she wrote.

A court commissioner granted the restraining order but did not prohibit Pofahl from possessing a firearm.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

