WILX Sports Blitz Podcast: Lugnuts Season Preview Part 2 With Jesse Goldberg-Strassler

Jeff Criswell, one of the Oakland Athletics' top pitching prospects, is expected to start his...
Jeff Criswell, one of the Oakland Athletics' top pitching prospects, is expected to start his season at High-A Lansing.(Lansing Lugnuts)
By Johnathon Gustin
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s part 2 of the Lansing Lugnuts season preview so who better than to talk to than Lugnuts broadcaster Jesse Goldberg-Strassler! Jesse dishes on the players fans should keep an eye out for, the Lugnuts’ biggest strengths and areas for growth and all the quirks a pandemic creates for calling baseball games.

He also discusses the best players he’s seen over the years, his favorite baseball memories, and of course, what team has the baseball ballpark food.

