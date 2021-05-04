Vaccines slowing in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan has reached a major milestone in the fight against COVID-19.

As of Tuesday morning, more than 7 million doses of the vaccine have been administered. However, fewer people are getting vaccinated each day compared to last month.

The state’s website shows that 42% of Michiganders got their first dose by April 10. Since then, only 8% more have gotten their first shot. That is worrying doctors. If progress plateaus, it could prevent the state from reaching herd immunity.

Herd immunity occurs when around 70% of a population is immune to a virus, blocking the disease from sweeping through communities.

“As we get the trailing off of vaccination rates per week, the likelihood that we’ll get to that number gets further away and the real goal is to get as many people vaccinated in a very short period of time,” said Debra Furr-Holden, Associate Dean of Public Health at Michigan State University.

Health officials tell News 10 that while Michigan may not hit 85% vaccinated, the more people who get the shot, the less likely variants are to develop.

