Sparrow offering high school vaccine clinics

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In an effort to increase access and convenience in getting a COVID-19 vaccine, for the first time, Sparrow is offering vaccination clinics at several Mid-Michigan high schools for young people 16 and over.

Following the success of Sparrow’s first clinic last week at Okemos High School, Sparrow is scheduled to provide the Pfizer vaccine at:

Bath High School from 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, May 5

Waverly, noon to 3 p.m., Monday, May 10

St. Johns, 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, May 12

and Grand Ledge, 3-6 p.m., Friday, May 14.

The clinics are geared for students at the schools. Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent/guardian. The clinics will be staffed by Sparrow pharmacists, nurses, athletic trainers, and others. Community volunteers will also assist with patient flow.

Sparrow has distributed over 100,000 COVID vaccines, many through the indoor vaccination site at Frandor in Lansing and the nearby drive-thru, 3131 E. Michigan Ave. Sparrow has also distributed vaccines to underserved areas through its Mobile Health Clinic. Sparrow was one of the first hospitals in Michigan to offer COVID-19 tests for inpatients and using innovative processes to increase access and availability.

Sparrow has been nationally recognized for its innovative COVID patient visitation policy in which a family member or friend can visit patients on a limited basis wearing personal protective equipment and following strict safety procedures.

For more information visit the Sparrow vaccine information page HERE. https://www.Sparrow.org/vaccine.

