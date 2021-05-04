Sparrow indoor vaccine site to close for one day on Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow’s indoor COVID vaccination site at Frandor in Lansing will be closed for one-day only on Wednesday, May 5.

The hospital says the reason for the closing is to catch up on scheduling.

The site, 3131 E. Michigan Ave., Lansing, will reopen as usual at 10 a.m. on Thursday, with walk-ins welcome. The indoor site has helped Sparrow distribute over 100,000 COVID vaccines to the community.

The nearby drive-thru location at the former Sears Automotive Center will remain open for COVID testing and blood draws.

For more information, visit Sparrow.org/vaccine.

