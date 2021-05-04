NCAA Golf Coming to Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Greater Lansing Sports Authority announced Tuesday that Michigan State’s Forest Akers West golf course will host next week the NCAA division three golf championships. The dates are May 11-14 and 25 schools will participate. Olivet College is the host school. Some 131 players will be in the field.

