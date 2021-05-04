Advertisement

NCAA Golf Coming to Lansing

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Greater Lansing Sports Authority announced Tuesday that Michigan State’s Forest Akers West golf course will host next week the NCAA division three golf championships. The dates are May 11-14 and 25 schools will participate. Olivet College is the host school. Some 131 players will be in the field.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Community rallies around Bath baseball player
Local baseball player dies following brain injury
Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
Lansing Police are investigating the deaths of two people as homicides.
Police identify the victims of Baker St. shooting
Community rallying around injured Bath baseball player
Town in mourning after the loss of high school baseball player

Latest News

The New York Racing Association announced on Tuesday that the 152nd Belmont Stakes will run on...
Belmont Stakes to Host Limited Fans
Chicago Cubs catcher Miguel Montero (47) looks on as Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta...
Cubs Lose Arrieta To Injury
Basketball File Photo
Michigan’s Wagner Declares For NBA Draft
Baseball
LCC Baseball Now Ranked Number One