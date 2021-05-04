Michigan’s Wagner Declares For NBA Draft

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - Franz Wagner is entering the NBA draft. The Michigan sophomore averaged 12 points, six-plus rebounds and two assists over two seasons. The 6-foot-9, 220-pound Wagner was a second-team All-Big Ten player. The German native helped Michigan win a Big Ten title and reach a regional final in the NCAA Tournament.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.