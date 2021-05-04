Advertisement

Michigan’s Wagner Declares For NBA Draft

Basketball File Photo
Basketball File Photo(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV | WAFB)
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - Franz Wagner is entering the NBA draft. The Michigan sophomore averaged 12 points, six-plus rebounds and two assists over two seasons. The 6-foot-9, 220-pound Wagner was a second-team All-Big Ten player. The German native helped Michigan win a Big Ten title and reach a regional final in the NCAA Tournament.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Community rallies around Bath baseball player
Local baseball player dies following brain injury
Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
Lansing Police are investigating the deaths of two people as homicides.
Police identify the victims of Baker St. shooting
Community rallying around injured Bath baseball player
Town in mourning after the loss of high school baseball player

Latest News

The New York Racing Association announced on Tuesday that the 152nd Belmont Stakes will run on...
Belmont Stakes to Host Limited Fans
Chicago Cubs catcher Miguel Montero (47) looks on as Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta...
Cubs Lose Arrieta To Injury
Baseball
LCC Baseball Now Ranked Number One
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
NCAA Golf Coming to Lansing