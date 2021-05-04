Advertisement

May is for Miracles!

By Jennifer Watkins
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -

Each day between May 3-7, we will be highlighting a special miracle child and their story. These children have been treated at University of Michigan Health at Sparrow Children’s Center—a Children’s Miracle Network Hospital since 1988.

All donations made to Sparrow Children’s Center benefit the sick and injured children who come through Sparrow’s doors. These gifts help build and strengthen the programs and facilities that give our young patients the best care possible right here, where we live, work and play.

Be sure to tune in to WILX and together we can make miracles happen!

To Donate call 1-800-SPARROW, go to www.sparrow.org/miracles, Text SPARROW to 51555.

Together we can make a difference!

