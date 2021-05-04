Lugnuts ready for Opening Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There haven’t been any games played on Jackson Field since 2019.

The team is taking extra precautions to keep everyone safe as they head back to the stadium.

Only 20% of the park’s capacity is being opened to fans, that’s only about 2,200 people.

Masks are required, unless fans are in their seat, or eating and drinking.

Fans will also need to social distance while inside the stadium.

The first pitch is tonight at 7:05 tonight.

