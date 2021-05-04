Advertisement

Lugnuts ready for Opening Day

The 2020 season was cancelled due to the pandemic and excitement for these games has been building.
By Alyssa Plotts
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There haven’t been any games played on Jackson Field since 2019.

The team is taking extra precautions to keep everyone safe as they head back to the stadium.

Only 20% of the park’s capacity is being opened to fans, that’s only about 2,200 people.

Masks are required, unless fans are in their seat, or eating and drinking.

Fans will also need to social distance while inside the stadium.

The first pitch is tonight at 7:05 tonight.

Lugnuts Opening Day