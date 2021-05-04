LCC Baseball Now Ranked Number One

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The National Junior College Athletic Association Tuesday ranked the Lansing Community College baseball team number one in the nation in division two. The Stars have won 27 straight games and have a season record of 36-1. The Stars play a doubleheader both on May 7 and 8 against St. Clair Community College. Jordan Keur is the Stars’ head coach. He is in his third season.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

