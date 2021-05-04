Lansing Regional Chamber/LEAP release landmark research report

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A recently completed assessment of the Lansing region’s competitiveness in relation to similar thriving regions across the country is expected to act as a blueprint for developing strategies to strengthen the Greater Lansing position on the national and global stage.

The first-ever State of the Lansing Region Benchmarking Report was created as the result of a partnership between the Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce (LRCC), the Lansing Economic Area Partnership (LEAP), and 10 leading business and education stakeholders.

“Our collective future is bright in a highly competitive global economy,” said Tim Daman, president & CEO, LRCC. “However, we must accelerate our efforts to compete for future jobs and investments successfully. One of the first steps was to benchmark our region against thriving communities and identify our competitive strengths, opportunities for growth, and a regional vision.”

“The Lansing region is currently experiencing historic levels of growth with $3.2 billion in current investments. However, the region needs to continue to compete for economic investment and jobs on a national and global scale,” said Bob Trezise, president & CEO, LEAP. “This report will actively guide us toward important goals and strategies that will lead to continued growth. It will not be easy, but we must accept this challenge with confidence.”

LRCC and LEAP commissioned Anderson Economic Group to conduct the benchmarking study.

The economic data revealed in the report is from the years 2014-2018, the most recent economic data available at year-end 2019. The subsequent inaugural State of the Lansing Region Benchmarking Report compares the Lansing region on 42 indicators relative to 11 peer regions.

In alphabetical order:

Ann Arbor, Mich.

Columbus, Ohio

Des Moines, Iowa

Durham, N.C.

Grand Rapids, Mich.

Greenville, S.C.

Hartford, Conn.

Indianapolis, Ind.

Madison Wis.

Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minn.,

and Nashville, Tenn.

Among the 42 economic indicators, four stood out for short-term strategic focus based on their long-term economic growth: population growth, educational attainment, private sector growth, and affordability.

The State of the Region Lansing Benchmarking Report will be presented at a community roundtable, held virtually at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 4. That roundtable will be streamed on WILX.com and the WILX Facebook page.

Partners are planning to establish the Lansing 2025 Pathway to Prosperity Steering Committee, which will develop action strategies from the inaugural State of the Lansing Region Benchmarking Report and propose alignment with existing regional economic plans.

The entire State of the Lansing Region Benchmarking Report can be accessed HERE. The public is strongly encouraged to download and share the report. Questions can be directed to stateoftheregion@lansingchamber.org.

