Family says Ionia woman died of complications after Johnson & Johnson vaccine

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is looking into whether an Ionia woman’s death was caused by complications from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Anne VanGeest, 35, died on April 19, 11 days after getting the shot. According to the death certificate, she died from bleeding between the brain and surrounding tissue, known as acute subarachnoid hemorrhage non-traumatic. The death certificate said the cause of death was “natural.”

Doctors say there is no way to know for certain the cause but did not see any evidence of a blood clot.

Grand Rapids-based public relations firm Lambert is providing its services to the family pro bono. “It is with profound sadness that we share the news of Anne’s passing Anne (Annie), who was 35, was a loving mother, wife, sister, and daughter,” according to a statement from her family provided through Lambert. “An active member in the animal rescue community, Annie will be remembered as a fierce advocate, a master-multi-tasker and a caring friend by her colleagues, fellow volunteers and family. We ask for privacy for her family as they mourn Annie’s passing and celebrate her life.”

In April, the Johnson & Johnson shot was temporarily paused after six reported clots out of almost seven million doses.

