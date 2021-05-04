Families upset cemetery misplaced remains

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - More families are speaking out voicing their concerns for a Detroit cemetery accused of misplacing remains.

Gethsemane Cemetery is located on Gratiot Avenue near Conner Street, north of I-94. The City of Detroit owns the cemetery and has used management companies for the handling of day-to-day operations.

Now WDIV in Detroit says there are more families with questions. They all want to know where their loved ones were buried.

A Detroit family demanded answers after four bodies were found in a loved one’s gravesite, and their nephew’s body was not one of them. In another instance, a woman says she went to the cemetery for the first time in decades to visit her grandmother’s grave. When she got there, the workers did not know where the plot was.

Detroit Police are now investigating and will review cemetery records.

