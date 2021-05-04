Advertisement

Daily Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 2,527 cases and 126 deaths

(WJRT)
By Jake Vigna
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan continues to see a downward trend when it comes to daily COVID-19 cases. Tuesday, May 4, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,527 new COVID-19 cases and 126 deaths.

51 of the deaths reported were from a Vital Records review according to the MDHHS.

State totals climb 851,947 cases and 17,897 deaths.

Daily testing continues to be around 35,000 per day, and positivity rates continue to be around 10%.

Almost 51% of Michiganders 16 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine according to the MDHHS, and almost 39% are fully vaccinated.

Ingham County reports 21,913 cases and 346 deaths.

Jackson County reports 13,976 cases and 254 deaths.

Clinton County reports 5,827 cases and 77 deaths.

Eaton County reports 8,554 cases and 180 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 5,436 cases and 96 deaths.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

