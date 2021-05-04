Advertisement

CVS, Walgreens wasted more vaccines than states

Most occurred during the early weeks of the rollout when efforts focused on nursing homes.
FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021 file photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with...
FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021 file photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with Somos Community Care extracts the last bit of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine out of a vial so as not to waste it at a vaccination site at the Corsi Houses in the East Harlem neighborhood of New York.(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 7:14 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - CVS and Walgreens have wasted more vaccine doses than states, US territories, and federal agencies combined.

Government data obtained by Kaiser Health News shows as of late March the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recorded at least 182,000 wasted vaccine doses with CVS discarding nearly half that amount and Walgreens was responsible for 21%.

Most occurred during the early weeks of the rollout when efforts focused on nursing homes, but it is not clear why those doses were thrown away.

Since President Joe Biden took office in January, his administration has directed pharmacies to prioritize vaccinations for teachers and school personnel.

