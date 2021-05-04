CVS, Walgreens wasted more vaccines than states

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - CVS and Walgreens have wasted more vaccine doses than states, US territories, and federal agencies combined.

Government data obtained by Kaiser Health News shows as of late March the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recorded at least 182,000 wasted vaccine doses with CVS discarding nearly half that amount and Walgreens was responsible for 21%.

Most occurred during the early weeks of the rollout when efforts focused on nursing homes, but it is not clear why those doses were thrown away.

Since President Joe Biden took office in January, his administration has directed pharmacies to prioritize vaccinations for teachers and school personnel.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.