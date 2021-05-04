Advertisement

Cubs Lose Arrieta To Injury

Chicago Cubs catcher Miguel Montero (47) looks on as Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta...
Chicago Cubs catcher Miguel Montero (47) looks on as Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta (49) waits to be pulled from the mound in the fourth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader Tuesday, May 9, 2017, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(KWQC)
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
-CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago Cubs have placed former NL Cy Young Award winner Jake Arrieta on the 10-day injured list because of an abrasion on his right thumb. The Cubs also placed second baseman Nico Hoerner and reliever Dan Winkler on the injured list with a strained left forearm and right triceps tendinitis, respectively. And they recalled left-handed pitcher Kyle Ryan and right-handed pitcher Keegan Thompson and selected infielder Ildemaro Vargas from Triple-A Iowa.

