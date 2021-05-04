Cubs Lose Arrieta To Injury

-CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago Cubs have placed former NL Cy Young Award winner Jake Arrieta on the 10-day injured list because of an abrasion on his right thumb. The Cubs also placed second baseman Nico Hoerner and reliever Dan Winkler on the injured list with a strained left forearm and right triceps tendinitis, respectively. And they recalled left-handed pitcher Kyle Ryan and right-handed pitcher Keegan Thompson and selected infielder Ildemaro Vargas from Triple-A Iowa.

