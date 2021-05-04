City of Jackson is hosting events to help residents with their spring cleaning

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Spring is in full swing in mid-Michigan and that means many have spring cleaning fever.

However, it can be tough to find a place to dispose of all the trash accumulated over the winter months, that’s where the City of Jackson is looking to help.

Jackson residents will have two opportunities this May to get rid of all that yard waste and trash. The City of Jackson is holding Spring Cleanup Events on Saturday, May 8 and Saturday, May 15 at the Department of Public Works Operations Center near Downtown Jackson. The events are free and open to all City residents.

The City is asking residents who live north of Michigan Avenue to come to the May 8 event, and residents who live south of Michigan Avenue to participate in the May 15 event to help make sure the cleanup goes smoothly.

The events are taking place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on both days at the DPW Operations Center, located at 521 Water St. Residents are asked to stay in their vehicles and drive through the drop off zone, entering using the intersection of Water and Morrell streets, and exiting using Franklin Street.

Yard waste, such as grass clippings and brush, can be dropped off, along with general household trash like boxes and furniture.

A list of items that will not be excepted include: Batteries, tires, kitchen garbage, paint, liquid waste, appliances that contain or have contained freon, all hazardous waste, electronics, motor oil.

The City of Jackson says staff working the events will be checking bags to make sure they do not contain prohibited items. Because these events are funded through the City, they are only open to City of Jackson residents. Identification that shows City residency will be checked before you are allowed access to the drop off zone.

The latest information about the Spring Cleanup Events will be posted on the City’s Facebook page and website.

