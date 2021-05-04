Advertisement

Belmont Stakes to Host Limited Fans

Published: May. 4, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
-NEW YORK (AP) - The Belmont Stakes will limit attendance to 11,000 spectators for the third leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown series. Tickets go on sale Thursday for the June 5 race. The Preakness Stakes in 11 days is limiting attendance to 10,000. The Kentucky Derby had attendance of 51,838.

