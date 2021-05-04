Advertisement

AG Nessel charges home help provider with Medicaid fraud

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. (WILX)
By Jake Vigna
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Attorney General Dana Nessel announced today that she has charged Khadisha L. Saunders-Davenport, 43, with one count of Medicaid Fraud-False Claim.

Saunders-Davenport is the owner of Synergy Home Services, a company enrolled with the State of Michigan as a home help provider. While employing caregivers, Saunders-Davenport also personally provided care for certain Medicaid beneficiaries.

Allegedly, Saunders-Davenport submitted false claims to Medicaid for home help care never actually provided and also during periods when beneficiaries were hospitalized and not receiving home help services at all.

Saunders-Davenport also submitted false claims to the State during 2018 and 2019 resulting in approximately $17,000 in improper Medicaid payments.

“Home help services are a valuable part of the care needed by many Medicaid beneficiaries,” said Nessel. “Those who think no one is watching this program for fraud and try to game the system will be held accountable.”

Saunders-Davenport was arraigned before Judge Andrea Larkin in the 54B District Court in East Lansing. She was given a $20,000 personal recognizance bond and her next court date is May 14 at 8:30 a.m. for a pre-exam conference.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of four years in prison and/or a $50,000 fine, according to Nessel.

