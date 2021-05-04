AAA pushing lawmakers to pass districted driving bills

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - AAA is pushing lawmakers to get behind three bills that would modernize Michigan’s distracted driving laws.

“Our research shows that education and legislation are key factors in changing behavior,” said Adrienne Woodland with AAA Michigan.

This package of bills that recently cleared the House Judiciary Committee would expand the law to cover things like social media and video streaming.

“Just looking away from the road for just two seconds doubles the risk of a crash. 5 seconds of reading an email or a text is like driving across a football field while blindfolded. So you know distracted driving is a growing problem and these bills will help on the way to make our roads safer,” said Woodland.

According to 2019 data from the National Highway Traffic Administration, distracted driving caused 64 crashes that resulted in 71 fatalities in 2019 in Michigan alone. AAA says distractions can last longer than the initial moment of looking at your phone.

“A mental distraction can last up to 27 seconds while you’re driving so that’s 27 seconds after dialing or texting or changing the radio station you can still be mentally distracted,” said Woodland.

To view these bills click the links below:

House Bill 4277

House Bill 4278

House Bill 4279

