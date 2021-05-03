Advertisement

WILX News 10 Names Mike Schram as News Director

Mike is returning Mid-Michigan, a community that he knows well.
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - WILX is excited to announce long-term broadcast professional Mike Schram as News Director.

Mike is returning Mid-Michigan, a community that he knows well. After graduating from Michigan State University’s School of Journalism, he started his career as a newscast producer here in Lansing.

He then spent several years at WJRT-TV ABC12 in Flint, before returning to Lansing as an Assistant News Director for five years. From there Mike moved to Rochester, Minnesota where he served as News Director at KAAL-TV for five years, WEYI NBC25-WSMH FOX66-WBSF CW46 in Flint for six years, and most recently at WDIO-TV, the #1 news station in Duluth, Minnesota.

Mike grew up surrounded by journalists. His grandfather and uncle worked for the Detroit Free Press. He helped induct his grandfather, Detroit Free Press sports columnist Hal Schram, into the Michigan Journalism Hall of Fame.

In his 25-year career, Mike himself has been recognized by his peers with awards from the Michigan Association of Broadcasters, Associated Press, National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences’ Emmy Awards, and the Radio-Television Digital News Association’s regional Edward R. Murrow Award.

“Local viewers have come to rely on News 10′s original and impactful reporting on the people, events and issues that make the Lansing and Jackson area a great place to live, work and play. I’m proud to be part of the Breaking News and Weather Authority,” said Schram.

“Mike will be just the third News Director at WILX News 10 in the past 24 years,” said WILX General Manager Debbie Petersmark, “and we are pleased that he’s chosen to return to mid-Michigan.”

Schram follows in the footsteps of longtime News Director Kevin Ragan, and most recently Barbara Roethler, who left for a leadership position with the Detroit Dept. of Public Health.

