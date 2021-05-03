Watching Your Wallet: Mother’s Day gift ideas

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s time to recognize the women who took care of us! Mother’s Day is this weekend and there’s still time to find a gift.

RetailMeNot found that shoppers plan to spend $120 on Mother’s Day gifts, which is up about $23 from 2020.

And it’s no surprise flowers are likely to be the top gift, but what is interesting is the survey found a 70% increase in the number of mom’s actually just wanting flowers this year.

40% are hoping for a nice dinner! So, if everyone is vaccinated, it could be a family meal out, or you could do take out, or cook a great meal for her.

Make sure you grab a card during your next grocery run, and get it in the mail early.

Some other ideas: how about the kids doing a spa day for mommy, they can paint her nails, deep condition her hair and give a neck message.

Stocking up on bath essentials is a fun idea. As is some new pajamas or lounge around the house wear.

Check for deals with your local florist, look online and price compare flowers. It’s a tried and true mommy gift.

