VP Harris assumes role as chair of National Space Council

Harris says she wants to support the sustainable development of commercial space exploration.
Vice President Kamala Harris will take over former VP Mike Pence's role as chair of the...
(AP Photo/John Locher, File)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(WILX) - Vice President Kamala Harris will take over former VP Mike Pence’s role as chair of the National Space Council.

On Twitter, Harris wrote, “In America when we shoot for the moon, we plant our flag on it.”

America’s first female vice president sees her work on the space council as an extension of promoting her interest in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, or STEM, education for women.

Harris says she also wants to support the sustainable development of commercial space exploration.

The vice president will swear in newly confirmed NASA administrator Bill Nelson on Monday.

