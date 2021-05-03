Summer road work projects in the Lansing-Jackson area

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As the weather gets warmer, the construction barrels are out more. To help stay up to date on the various road work projects being done in 2021, check out the list below.

A map of construction in Lansing can be found HERE.

Clinton County

US-127 safety improvements project

Eaton County

I-96 shoulder work from Mt Hope Highway to St Joseph Highway

Rebuilding Michigan project on I-69 in Calhoun and Eaton counties starting March 1

Ingham County

I-496 from Lansing Road to the Grand River, Ingham County

BWL to close lane of S. Capitol Avenue for steam work

US-127, I-496 bridge improvement projects

Aurelius Road to be closed for bridge replacement and road work

Jackson County

I-94 traffic shift in Jackson May 3-7

I-94 ramp at West Avenue closing for construction until November 2021

US-127 diverging diamond will be the first in Mid-Michigan

I-94 Road and Bridge Reconstruction, Jackson County

MDOT replacing two 100-year-old railroad bridges over Jackson and Mechanic streets

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.