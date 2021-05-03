Advertisement

Section of Abbot Road in East Lansing closing for two weeks

There will also be a closure at the intersection of Charles and Beech.
By Krystle Holleman
May. 3, 2021
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A section of Abbot Road from Albert to Elizabeth will be closed for two weeks.

Crews are doing sewer work and resurfacing part of the road.

There will also be a closure at the intersection of Charles Street and Beech Street.

