Section of Abbot Road in East Lansing closing for two weeks

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A section of Abbot Road from Albert to Elizabeth will be closed for two weeks.

Crews are doing sewer work and resurfacing part of the road.

There will also be a closure at the intersection of Charles Street and Beech Street.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.