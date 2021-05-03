Police identify the victims of Baker St. shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police have identified the victims of the homicide that occurred on Baker Street in Lansing Saturday morning.

According to police, the victims are identified as 29 year old Kelsey Cross Coon-Lennon of Lansing, and 39 year old Harley Thomas Owens of Lansing.

Just before 2 a.m. Saturday, police were called to the 600 block of Baker Street for a reported shooting. They found both Coon-Lennon and Owens dead from gunshot wounds when they arrived.

Police have not identified any suspects yet, and anyone with information is asked to call Lansing Police at 517-483-4600, Detective Sergeant Beth Frazier at 517-483-4659, Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867, or send a private message through the Lansing Police Department Facebook page.

“This is truly a tragedy,” said Chief Daryl Green. “LPD will leverage every resource and partnership it has to hold accountable any persons involved, as a community we owe this to the victims and their families.”

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

