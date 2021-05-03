Pistons, Blue Cross Blue Sheild of Michigan holding #MIKidsCan Appreciation Week

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Beginning Monday, the Detroit Pistons and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan are hosting #MIKidsCan Kids Appreciation Week.

The daily enter-to-win sweepstakes will be deployed across the Detroit Pistons’ Twitter account. Parents are encouraged to follow the daily post’s instructions and enter using the hashtag #MIKidsCan.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual tradition of Kids Day shifted from one day of arena activation to a week-long virtual appreciation experience that includes a combination of individualized opportunities and memorable giveaways for young Pistons fans across Michigan ages 6-14.

The celebration will also announce the winners of the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan #MIKidsCan Detroit Pistons’ Piston for a Day sweepstakes held earlier in April where over 2,400 entries from ages 6-14 were submitted.

The Pistons’ “Starting Five” winners include:

Jonas Werenka, age 6, Troy

Makayla Martin, age 7, Southfield

Alexa Birchler, age 9, Ypsilanti

Jaedyn Armstrong, age 10, Lansing

Austin Wehr, age 12, Ann Arbor

“The COVID-19 pandemic has created challenges for our Michigan youth, from the struggles of hybrid learning and social distancing impacting their well-being, to delaying their ability to participate in sports and physical activity,” said Andrew Hetzel, vice president of Corporate Communications at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. “It was imperative Blue Cross continues its partnership with the Detroit Pistons to reinforce the importance of healthier bodies and mindsets for kids across Michigan by hosting this appreciation week with some exciting experiences offered.”

The giveaways include:

Monday, May 3 – “Pistons At Home Watch Party”: For the final away game of the Pistons season (Saturday, May 8), Hooper and the Pistons Entertainment Team will deliver to the front doorstep of one (1) lucky fan an “At Home Watch Party” kit, including pizza, drinks, apparel, thunder sticks, foam fingers, etc.

Tuesday, May 4 – “Courtside Seats”: Two (2) pairs of courtside seats to a Pistons home game during the 2021-2022 season

Wednesday, May 5 – “Nike Basketball Shoes”: Five (5) pairs of Nike basketball shoes

Thursday, May 6 – “Personalized Pistons Jerseys”: Five (5) personalized kids jerseys – each kid will get to select a number and last name to be displayed on the back of their jersey

Friday, May 7 – “Player-Autographed Jerseys”: Five (5) Piston players autographed jerseys

Saturday, May 8 – “Basketball Hoops”: Two (2) portable basketball hoops

Sunday, May 9 – “T-Shirt Giveaway”: 313 co-branded Detroit Pistons and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan kid-themed shirts

The #MIKidsCan Kids Appreciation Week supports Blue Cross’ ongoing commitment to children’s health through its #MIKidsCan campaign and partnership with the Detroit Pistons with initiatives focused on encouraging kids to adopt healthy habits and get active for at least 60 minutes every day.

