One still missing after boat capsizes in Lake Michigan

(WILX) - The search to find a missing boater on Lake Michigan continues. The Coast Guard was called to the Indiana Harbor, south of Chicago, on Saturday afternoon after an 18-foot Bayliner runabout capsized.

Three people wearing life jackets were pulled from the water after a boat capsized. A fourth boater, 20-year-old Kelvin Soto Crespo of Puerto Rico, has still not been found. Officials say that person was not wearing a life vest.

Strong winds over the weekend have limited what rescue crews could do.

“The wind conditions make this extremely difficult,” said Alex Neel, a Conservation Officer with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. “The waves are going 8 to ten foot so it’s extremely difficult to maintain a search pattern in these waves.”

A helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City was called to assist with the search efforts.

“It’s not something we like to deal with at any time, especially May 1, so this is earlier than what we usually see, and it’s definitely something that hopefully the summer doesn’t continue like this,” said Neel.

The Coast Guard says two of the boaters were treated for hypothermia and the third is in critical condition.

