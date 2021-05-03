Advertisement

MSU Federal Credit Union recognizes moms and the financial help that they can provide

Moms are able to help teach children about money
By Stephanie McCoy
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Mother’s Day is this Sunday and it’s the perfect time to honor and recognize mothers for all that they do, which includes teaching us life lessons. One of those lessons could be to provide some financial examples and tips that we can take with us for the rest of our lives. MSU Federal Credit Union’s Chief Marketing Officer, Deidre Davis, shares more about some financial messages mothers teach, and how you can pass these lessons on to children.

