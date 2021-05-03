Michigan reports 5,035 new COVID-19 cases, 29 deaths over two day period

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s COVID-19 spread is slowing down, back to a pace the state saw just a few months ago.

Monday, May 3, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 5,035 new COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths between Sunday and Monday.

Over the two days, daily cases averaged about 2,517 cases per day according to the MDHHS.

State totals continue to climb, and now sit at 849,420 cases and 17,771 deaths.

However, COVID-19 continues to spread throughout mid-Michigan schools.

The MDHHS reported 11 new outbreaks in mid-Michigan schools.

These outbreaks include:

Eaton County: Washington Elementary (2 cases), Charlotte Middle School (3 cases), Charlotte High School (4 cases), and Maple Valley Jr/Sr High School (5 cases).

Ingham County: Pam’s Academy of Champions (2 cases).

Jackson County: Bean Elementary (3 cases), Parma Elementary (3 cases), Paragon Charter Elementary (4 cases), Parkside Middle School (10 cases), Grass Lake Middle School (4 cases), and Vandercock Lake High School (10 cases).

More and more Michiganders continue to get vaccinated, and Michigan is continuing to distribute vaccines at a fast pace. Today, Governor Whitmer announced more than 7 million vaccines have been distributed in Michigan.

To date, 50% of Michiganders have received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 38% of Michiganders being fully vaccinated, moving the state closer to its goal of equitably vaccinating at least 70% of Michiganders ages 16 and older as soon as possible.

Positivity rates have been decreasing recently, with the state positivity rate averaging around 10% in the last five days. Last week Michigan’s positivity rate was around 13%.

Ingham County reports 21,851 cases and 343 deaths.

Jackson County reports 13,950 cases and 254 deaths.

Eaton County reports 8,530 cases and 178 deaths.

Clinton County reports 5,816 cases and 77 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 5,410 cases and 94 deaths.

