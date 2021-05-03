Meridian Township announces new precinct locations for May 4 special election

MERIDIAN TWP, Mich. (WILX) - Voters in two districts looking to participate in the May 4 Special Election for Okemos Public Schools will have to go to new locations.

A Special Election for Okemos Public Schools will take place on Tuesday, May 4 in Meridian Township.

Voters in Precinct 10 who normally vote at the Meridian Service Center will vote at Wardcliff School. Voters in Precinct 15 who normally vote at the Meridian Senior Center will vote at Kinawa Middle School inside the gymnasium. Mailed notices regarding the new polling locations have been sent to voters in these precincts.

The bond proposals voters will be deciding on are as follows:

Operating Millage (Non-Homestead Millage Renewal):

The proposal, if approved by voters, will help collect funds which help maintain district programs. According to Okemos Public Schools, the millage renewal would not change taxes on any homestead properties. This renewal would only impact non-homestead properties such as land and buildings such as businesses, rental properties and vacation homes, that are not designated as a primary residence. The millage would make up approximately $9.3 million, or 17%, of the district’s $54.9 million annual operating budget.

Building and Site Sinking Fund Millage:

The ballot proposal is a request to levy .9861 mills on all properties. If approved, the millage would provide funding outside the operational budget to invest in upkeep and repair of the school district’s buildings and facilities. In addition, the proposal would allow the expanded use of funds, signed into law in 2017, for school security improvements and for the acquisition or upgrading of technology. Okemos Public Schools says the millage represents no increase in the current tax rate.

