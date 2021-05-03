Local baseball player dies following brain injury

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A local high school baseball player has died after battling a traumatic brain injury.

Cooper Gardner was rushed to the ER on April 21 after an on-field collision during a baseball game. The high school junior was in Sparrow’s Pediatric ICU for six days before being released to go home on Wednesday.

News 10 has confirmed Gardner passed away Saturday night.

Last week, News 10′s Natalie Kerwin told you about the bath high school baseball team’s fundraiser to help pay for medical expenses. A recap of the community rally around Gardner and the GoFundMe page can be found HERE.

