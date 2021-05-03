Advertisement

Landmark trial in opioid crisis begins

The trial is scheduled to being at 9:30 a.m. Monday morning.
US drug distributors, AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, and McKesson are accused of ignoring...
US drug distributors, AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, and McKesson are accused of ignoring red flags that opioids were distributed illegally which fueled the opioid crisis and killed thousands.(Patrick Sison | AP)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WILX) - A landmark trial over the opioid crisis begins in West Virginia today. It is the first federal trial involving the epidemic.

US drug distributors, AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, and McKesson are accused of ignoring red flags that opioids were distributed illegally which fueled the opioid crisis and killed thousands. The City of Huntington and Cabell County are seeking more than 1 billion dollars.

According to researchers, Cabell County’s overdose-death rate more than five times the national average during the period covered by the suit.

The non-jury trial will be decided by U.S. District Judge David Faber. The trial is scheduled to being at 9:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Lizard, snake stolen from Preuss Pets
Snake, gecko stolen from Preuss Pets
Michigan lawmaker arrested for driving while intoxicated
Lansing Police are investigating the deaths of two people as homicides.
Two people shot, killed early Saturday morning
Adrienne Wikso, 64, was surfing with friends in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, when a shark bit her...
GRAPHIC: Surfer’s foot ‘shredded’ by shark bite at Fla. beach
Community rallying around injured Bath baseball player

Latest News

The search to find a missing boater on Lake Michigan continues.
One still missing after boat capsizes in Lake Michigan
Community rallies around Bath baseball player
Local baseball player dies following brain injury
Summer road work in the capital region
Summer road work projects in the Lansing-Jackson area
Jackson I-94 Corridor roadwork project
I-94 traffic shift in Jackson starts Monday