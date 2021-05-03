Landmark trial in opioid crisis begins

(WILX) - A landmark trial over the opioid crisis begins in West Virginia today. It is the first federal trial involving the epidemic.

US drug distributors, AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, and McKesson are accused of ignoring red flags that opioids were distributed illegally which fueled the opioid crisis and killed thousands. The City of Huntington and Cabell County are seeking more than 1 billion dollars.

According to researchers, Cabell County’s overdose-death rate more than five times the national average during the period covered by the suit.

The non-jury trial will be decided by U.S. District Judge David Faber. The trial is scheduled to being at 9:30 a.m. Monday morning.

