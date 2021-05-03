I-94 traffic shift in Jackson starts Monday

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Beginning Monday, May 3, and ending Friday, May 7, the Michigan Department of Transportation will close the left lane of westbound I-94 from Airport Road to Elm Avenue in Jackson.

The closure is to prepare for a shift of traffic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and remove the guardrail and barriers. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes during this time.

The I-94 Road and Bridge Reconstruction, Jackson County project is rebuilding nearly 8 miles of I-94 in Blackman Township and Leoni Township.

The $120 million investment supports over 1,500 jobs. The goal is to balance safety, mobility, lifecycle costs, aesthetics, and environmental sustainability.

The project is being completed in three phases with Monday’s traffic shift part of Phase 2. That phase runs from March of this year until June 2023.

The stretch of the freeway being worked on is a significant local, national, and international trade corridor.

Heads up Jackson, on Monday MDOT will close the left lane on WB I-94 from Airport Rd to Elm Ave to prepare for a shift of WB I-94 traffic from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and remove the guardrail and barriers. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/JvZjIoQ76Z — MDOT-Lansing/Jackson (@MDOT_LanJxn) April 30, 2021

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.