Crews battling structure fire in Williamston Twp

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Seven fire departments are on the scene of a structure fire in Williamston Township.

Crews responded to a fire at 700 Barry Road, south of I-69. The area of Barry and Foster is blocked to traffic as the crews work to contain the fire. Other departments that responded included LSW, Mason, Meridian Township, Perry, Fowlerville, and Dansville/Ingham Township.

News 10 has a crew on the scene and will update this story with more information as it becomes available. Catch a full report on News 10 Today at 5, 5:30, and 6 p.m.

