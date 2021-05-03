Advertisement

Crews battling structure fire in Williamston Twp

The area of Barry and Foster is blocked to traffic as the crews work to contain the fire.
Structure fire in Williamston Township
Structure fire in Williamston Township(WILX/Sara Schulz)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Seven fire departments are on the scene of a structure fire in Williamston Township.

Crews responded to a fire at 700 Barry Road, south of I-69. The area of Barry and Foster is blocked to traffic as the crews work to contain the fire. Other departments that responded included LSW, Mason, Meridian Township, Perry, Fowlerville, and Dansville/Ingham Township.

News 10 has a crew on the scene and will update this story with more information as it becomes available. Catch a full report on News 10 Today at 5, 5:30, and 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Lizard, snake stolen from Preuss Pets
Snake, gecko stolen from Preuss Pets
Michigan lawmaker arrested for driving while intoxicated
Lansing Police are investigating the deaths of two people as homicides.
Two people shot, killed early Saturday morning
Adrienne Wikso, 64, was surfing with friends in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, when a shark bit her...
GRAPHIC: Surfer’s foot ‘shredded’ by shark bite at Fla. beach
Community rallying around injured Bath baseball player

Latest News

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and the Detroit Pistons today are kicking off the Detroit...
Pistons, Blue Cross Blue Sheild of Michigan holding #MIKidsCan Appreciation Week
Vice President Kamala Harris will take over former VP Mike Pence's role as chair of the...
VP Harris assumes role as chair of National Space Council
News 10 Announces Mike Schram as News Director.
WILX News 10 Names Mike Schram as News Director
(Source: WALB)
Section of Abbot Road in East Lansing closing for two weeks