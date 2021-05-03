BWL closing Jenison Ave for road work

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting Monday, the Lansing Board of Water and Light (BWL) is closing Jenison Avenue from Willow Street to Shiawassee Street.

They are installing a new water main and putting down new asphalt. The project is not expected to be done until September.

Traffic will be re-routed to Oakland Avenue and Saginaw Street until then.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

