BWL closing Jenison Ave for road work

The closure starts May 3.
Lansing Board of Water and Light (BWL)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting Monday, the Lansing Board of Water and Light (BWL) is closing Jenison Avenue from Willow Street to Shiawassee Street.

They are installing a new water main and putting down new asphalt. The project is not expected to be done until September.

Traffic will be re-routed to Oakland Avenue and Saginaw Street until then.

