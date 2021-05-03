Advertisement

Brock Fletcher provides some tips for home buyers to help them win an offer

The number of houses for sale in the Lansing area remains low
By Stephanie McCoy
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The real estate market continues to be tricky for 2021. Normally, there are thousands of houses for sale at this time of the year in the Lansing area, however, right now there’s only between 300 and 400 homes for sale. Brock Fletcher, with The Selling Team with Keller Williams Realty, gives some tips for both home buyers and sellers on how to navigate through this tricky market.

