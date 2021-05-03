Advertisement

Local barn burns but house is safe

By Kaylie Crowe and Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It took crews from six departments to get the fire put out on Barry road just South of i-69. The owner told News 10 she’s grateful it was her barn and not her home in flames.

She said she didn’t even know it was on fire until a neighbor banged on her door this morning.

Chief Michael Yanz from the Northeast Ingham Emergency Service Authority said, “I believe when she came out they told her that her garage was on fire. She thought it was the garage attached to her house, but luckily it wasn’t.”

The homeowner and her family are safe. She told News 10 that, while her barn did hold memories, it was mostly storage items that were destroyed. Chief Yanz says they are grateful they were able to keep the fire from spreading to nearby homes.

“We were able to protect the exposures,” Yanz said. “Luckily there wasn’t a lot of wind today blowing around a lot of embers or anything so we were able to keep it from igniting any other exposures.”

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Community rallies around Bath baseball player
Local baseball player dies following brain injury
Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
Lizard, snake stolen from Preuss Pets
Snake, gecko stolen from Preuss Pets
Michigan lawmaker arrested for driving while intoxicated
Lansing Police are investigating the deaths of two people as homicides.
Two people shot, killed early Saturday morning

Latest News

US unlikely to reach herd immunity
US unlikely to reach herd immunity
z
MSUFCU
Barn Burns But House Is Saved
Barn Burns But House Is Saved
Brock Fletcher
Brock Fletcher