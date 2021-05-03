Local barn burns but house is safe

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It took crews from six departments to get the fire put out on Barry road just South of i-69. The owner told News 10 she’s grateful it was her barn and not her home in flames.

She said she didn’t even know it was on fire until a neighbor banged on her door this morning.

Chief Michael Yanz from the Northeast Ingham Emergency Service Authority said, “I believe when she came out they told her that her garage was on fire. She thought it was the garage attached to her house, but luckily it wasn’t.”

The homeowner and her family are safe. She told News 10 that, while her barn did hold memories, it was mostly storage items that were destroyed. Chief Yanz says they are grateful they were able to keep the fire from spreading to nearby homes.

“We were able to protect the exposures,” Yanz said. “Luckily there wasn’t a lot of wind today blowing around a lot of embers or anything so we were able to keep it from igniting any other exposures.”

